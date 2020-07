Tonight’s WWE SmackDown will air taped from the Performance Center in Orlando. The following has been announced for the show-

-Mandy Rose and Otis return

-Lacey Evans vs. Naomi

-AJ Styles defends Intercontinental Championship vs. Gran Metalik

-Bayley defends SmackDown Women’s Championship vs. Nikki Cross

