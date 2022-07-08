WWE SmackDown Preview for Tonight (7/8/22)

Tonight, the post-Money In the Bank episode of WWE SmackDown on FOX will air live from the Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas, continuing the countdown to SummerSlam.

Roman Reigns, the undisputed WWE Universal Champion, is expected to make a return on SmackDown, although Brock Lesnar is not mentioned in any promotional material. Liv Morgan, the newly crowned SmackDown Women’s Champion, will also be there for her debut as champion on the blue brand.

Ronda Rousey is being advertised in the arena for tonight’s show, but WWE has not confirmed that she will be there. The arena is also promoting Theory vs. WWE United States Champion Bobby Lashley, which might be the dark main event of the night.

It will be interesting to see if Theory appears on television to tease a cash-in on Reigns.

WWE has announced the following line-up for tonight:

– Max Dupri, mån.sôör and ma.cé will reveal Maximum Male Models’ 2022 Tennis Collection

– Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns will appear

– New SmackDown Women’s Champion Liv Morgan will appear

– More Money in the Bank fallout, SummerSlam build