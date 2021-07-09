WWE SmackDown Preview For Tonight (7/9)

Tonight’s WWE SmackDown will include the latest build for the Money in the Bank PPV on 7/18. WWE has announced the following for tonight:

-MITB Qualifying Match: Baron Corbin vs. Shinsuke Nakamura

-MITB Qualifying Match: Seth Rollins vs. Cesaro

They are also teasing that Roman Reigns will retaliate against Edge for his recent attack. They will wrestle each other at the PPV.

There are still two spots left for the women’s MITB match and it’s expected that those spots will be filled tonight. One is believed to go to Liv Morgan.

Stay tuned to PWMania for the latest and for live SmackDown coverage at 8 PM Eastern Time.