WWE SmackDown Preview for Tonight (8/12/22)

As the journey to Clash at The Castle continues, tonight’s WWE SmackDown on FOX will be broadcast live from the PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina.

Karrion Kross and Scarlett’s comeback from last week’s SmackDown is expected to be followed up, but as of this writing, WWE has not confirmed whether they will be in a segment or a match.

Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos, Drew McIntyre, Sheamus, Natalya, and Raquel Rodriguez are currently advertised for tonight on the WWE Events website, but Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns is not. Along with the “suspended” Ronda Rousey, Ricochet, The New Day, and Sami Zayn are all advertised by the arena. However, their listing is outdated because Rousey is still referred to as the champion.

The following line-up has been announced by WWE for tonight’s SmackDown:

– WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles Tournament: Aliyah and Raquel Rodriguez vs. Xia Li and Shotzi

– WWE Clash at The Castle contract signing for Shayna Baszler vs. SmackDown Women’s Champion Liv Morgan

– WWE Intercontinental Champion Gunther defends against Shinsuke Nakamura

Here is a promo for the show: