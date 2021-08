WWE SmackDown will air live from the BOK Center in Tulsa, OK tonight. WWE has announced the following line up for the show-

-Apollo Crews defends the Intercontinental Championship against King Nakamura

-John Cena & WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns meet face to face

-SummerSlam contract signing for Sasha Banks vs. Women’s Champion Bianca Belair

Stay tuned to PWMania.com for the latest. Join us tonight at 8 PM Eastern Time for full Smackdown coverage.