WWE SmackDown tonight will feature more build for the upcoming SummerSlam PPV. WWE has announced the following for the broadcast-

-Braun Strowman and The Fiend face off

-Alexa Bliss discusses The Fiend

-Big E vs. John Morrison

-Tri Brand Battle Royal to determine Bayley’s SummerSlam opponent

