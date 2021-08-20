WWE SmackDown Preview For Tonight (8/20)

The SummerSlam go-home edition of WWE SmackDown on FOX will air tonight live from the Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona.

WWE has not announced any matches or segments as of this writing, but they are teasing a final pre-SummerSlam showdown between John Cena and WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns. Tonight’s show should also include follow-ups on Baron Corbin stealing Big E’s Money In the Bank briefcase, and King Shinsuke Nakamura winning the WWE Intercontinental Title from Apollo Crews last week.

