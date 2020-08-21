WWE SmackDown Preview For Tonight (8/21)

WWE SmackDown tonight will be a major episode with the final hype for SummerSlam and the return to live TV with the debut of the ThunderDome viewing experience. The following has been announced for the show-

-Big E vs. Sheamus

-AJ Styles defends Intercontinental Championship against Jeff Hardy

-Cesaro & Shinsuke Nakamura defend SmackDown Tag Team Championship against Lucha House Party

-Braun Strowman appears to deliver a message before SummerSlam

