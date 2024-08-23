WWE SmackDown Preview For Tonight (8/23/2024): Washington, D.C.

WWE has confirmed a new segment for tonight’s SmackDown that started with a back-and-forth on social media between Cody Rhodes and Grayson Waller.

After a verbal exchange between the two on X on Thursday, WWE has confirmed that “The American Nightmare” will join the A-Town Down Under member on “The Grayson Waller Effect” on tonight’s show.

Also scheduled for the August 23 episode of WWE SmackDown from the Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C. is The Bloodline (c) vs. The Street Profits for the WWE Tag-Team titles, LA Knight vs. Santos Escobar for the WWE U.S. title, as well as Naomi, Jade Cargill & Bianca Belair vs. Blair Davenport, Alba Fyre & Isla Dawn.

Join us here tonight for live WWE SmackDown results.