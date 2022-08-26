WWE SmackDown Preview for Tonight (8/26/22), Next Week’s SmackDown Also Being Taped

WWE SmackDown will air live on FOX tonight from the Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan.

WWE will also tape next week’s SmackDown from Detroit tonight. It appears that next week’s SmackDown taping will begin after tonight’s SmackDown concludes, but the start time suggests that tonight’s show may air on a slight delay.

A WWE promo for tonight’s SmackDown, seen below, teases another confrontation between Drew McIntyre and Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns for the show.

As of this writing, WWE has advertised a few matches for tonight, including Ricochet vs. Happy Baron Corbin and the Second Chance Fatal 4 Way to determine who faces Raquel Rodriguez and Aliyah later in the night, with the winners advancing to Monday’s RAW to face Dakota Kai and IYO SKY for the vacant WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles.

Reigns, McIntyre, Ronda Rousey, Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos, and SmackDown Women’s Champion Liv Morgan are all advertised for tonight on the WWE Events website. The arena also advertises The New Day and RAW Superstars The Street Profits. The Usos are expected to face Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins in the night’s main event.

Click here to read an earlier report on two major SmackDown spoilers for tonight’s taping.

WWE has announced the following line-up for tonight:

– Second Chance Fatal 4 Way with Natalya and Sonya Deville, Xia Li and Shotzi, Nikki A.S.H. and Doudrop, Tamina Snuka and WWE 24/7 Champion Dana Brooke. Winners will face Raquel Rodriguez and Aliyah later in the night to determine who faces Dakota Kai and IYO SKY for the vacant WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles on next week’s RAW

– Happy Baron Corbin vs. Ricochet

– Clash at The Castle build continues with Drew McIntyre and Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns

Here is a promo for the show: