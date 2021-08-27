WWE SmackDown Preview For Tonight (8/27)

WWE SmackDown from North Little Rock, Arkansas tonight will feature fallout from the WWE SummerSlam PPV.

New Smackdown Women’s Champion Becky Lynch has been confirmed for tonight and Brock Lesnar is being teased to appear.

The arena has confirmed that Edge, Bianca Belair, Big E & Seth Rollins will be appearing. Finn Balor & The Mysterios vs. Roman Reigns & The Usos is advertised locally.

Finn Balor & The Mysterios vs. Roman Reigns & The Usos is advertised locally.