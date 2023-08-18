WWE SmackDown Preview For Tonight (8/28/2023); Edge vs. Sheamus & More

Tonight’s WWE SmackDown on FOX will be broadcast live from the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, as part of WWE Hall of Famer Edge’s 25th Anniversary Celebration.

Edge’s celebration will include his first-ever singles match against Sheamus, which Edge claims will be his final match under his current WWE contract.

Charlotte Flair and Bianca Belair will face WWE Women’s Champion IYO SKY and Bayley in a new match for tonight’s show, according to WWE.

WWE has also added Santos Escobar to The Grayson Waller Effect, which was previously announced for 2023 WWE Hall of Famer & new WWE United States Champion Rey Mysterio.

Tonight’s Superstars are advertised on the WWE website: LA Knight, Asuka, Austin Theory, and Bobby Lashley. AJ Styles, The Brawling Brutes, and The Street Profits are also advertised in the arena, as are RAW Superstars in the dark main event – Drew McIntyre and Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn vs. Imperium.

Tonight’s schedule includes the following:

* The build for WWE Payback continues

* Charlotte Flair and Bianca Belair vs. WWE Women’s Champion IYO SKY and Bayley

* Santos Escobar and 2023 WWE Hall of Famer & new WWE United States Champion Rey Mysterio appear on The Grayson Waller Effect

* 25th Anniversary Celebration for WWE Hall of Famer Edge

* Edge vs. Sheamus for the first time ever

Below is a promo for the show: