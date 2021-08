Tonight’s WWE SmackDown on FOX will take place from the Amale Arena in Tampa, Florida.

WWE has announced just one match for tonight’s show – Finn Balor vs. Baron Corbin. SmackDown will also feature a follow-up to Sasha Banks returning last week to turn on SmackDown Women’s Champion Bianca Belair.

WWE has John Cena advertised for tonight’s show. Edge is also scheduled.

