WWE SmackDown Preview For Tonight (9/10)

The WWE Super SmackDown episode will air tonight on FOX from Madison Square Garden in New York City. WWE has announced the following lineup for the show-

-Brock Lesnar to appear

-Extreme Rules contract signing for Becky Lynch vs. Bianca Belair

-Edge vs. Seth Rollins

-The Usos defend SmackDown Tag Team Championship against The Street Profits

John Cena is also advertised to appear but it is likely that he will only appear for the dark main event. Several RAW stars are also advertised to appear but there is no word on if they will be on the SmackDown TV show.

