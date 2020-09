The WWE Clash of Champions PPV build will continue on tonight’s SmackDown episode. WWE has announced the following-

-Bayley speaks on attacking Sasha Banks

-Bray Wyatt brings a new friend to the Fire Fly Fun House

-Jeff Hardy defends the Intercontinental Championship against AJ Styles

