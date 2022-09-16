WWE SmackDown Preview for Tonight (9/16/22)

The Road to Extreme Rules will continue with tonight’s episode of WWE SmackDown on FOX, which will be broadcast live from the Honda Center in Anaheim, California.

The WWE has revealed that Logan Paul will be appearing on tonight’s show; however, they did not mention his new feud with Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, which has seen WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H step in this week.

At the time of this writing, the only match that has been announced for tonight is a Fatal 4-Way to determine who will be the new number one contender to The Usos for their Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship.

Although Reigns is not currently advertised for tonight’s show, it will be interesting to see whether or not Paul Heyman returns. Earlier this week, Reigns instructed Heyman to “handle” Logan, so it will be interesting to see if Heyman does return. There is also no information regarding whether or not the newly crowned WWE NXT North American Champion Solo Sikoa will make his return to the blue brand tonight.

The Usos, SmackDown Women’s Champion Liv Morgan, WWE Intercontinental Champion Gunther, Ronda Rousey, and Drew McIntyre are all advertised for tonight on the WWE Events website. In addition to these names and the teams competing in the Fatal 4-Way match, the arena is advertising Shinsuke Nakamura, as well as Austin Theory taking on WWE United States Champion Bobby Lashley. This match is expected to be the dark main event featuring RAW Superstars, if it even takes place at all.

It was reported earlier this week that Damage CTRL’s Bayley and the new WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Dakota Kai and IYO SKY are booked for tonight’s show; however, as of the time of this writing, WWE has not confirmed their appearances.

Here is the current announced line-up for SmackDown:

* Logan Paul returns to WWE TV

* Alpha Academy vs. The New Day vs. The Street Profits vs. Los Lotharios to determine new #1 contenders to Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos

Below is a promo for tonight’s episode: