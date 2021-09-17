WWE SmackDown Preview For Tonight (9/17)

Tonight’s WWE SmackDown on FOX will air live from the Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tennessee.

WWE has not announced any matches or segments for tonight but the latest build for the Extreme Rules PPV will take place. They are teasing more in the feud between The Demon/Finn Balor and Universal Champion Roman Reigns.

Sasha Banks is rumored to return this week. She is being advertised on the WWE website but not officially announced.

The arena is advertising Bianca Belair vs. SmackDown Women’s Champion Becky Lynch, plus Reigns & The Usos vs. Balor & The Street Profits. They are also advertising appearances by Seth Rollins and Edge.

