WWE SmackDown Preview For Tonight (9/18)

The Road to Clash Of Champions will continue on tonight’s WWE SmackDown as opponents Roman Reigns & Jey Uso team up for a Samoan Street Fight main event against King Corbin and Sheamus.

WWE has announced the following for tonight-

-Sami Zayn vs. AJ Styles

-Sasha Banks speaks on Bayley’s recent attack

-A Moment of Bliss with host Alexa Bliss and guest Nikki Cross

-Samoan Street Fight: Roman Reigns and Jey Uso vs. Sheamus and King Corbin

