Tonight’s WWE Extreme Rules go-home edition of SmackDown on FOX will take place from the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia. WWE has announced the following lineup for tonight-

-Happy Corbin’s new “Happy Talk” segment debuts

-King Nakamura defends Intercontinental Championship against Apollo Crews

-Zelina Vega vs. Liv Morgan

Stay tuned to PWMania.com for more on tonight’s SmackDown and be sure to join us for full coverage at 8 PM EST.