WWE SmackDown Preview For Tonight (9/25)

WWE Smackdown tonight on FOX will feature the final build for Sunday’s WWE Clash Of Champions PPV. The following has been announced-

* Will Otis hand over his Money In the Bank title shot to The Miz and John Morrison to avoid a lawsuit?

* WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns gives an exclusive interview on his relationship with cousin Jey Uso

* WWE Intercontinental Champion Jeff Hardy faces Sami Zayn in a non-title match

* Alexa Bliss vs. Lacey Evans

8 PM Eastern Time.