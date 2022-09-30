WWE SmackDown Preview for Tonight (9/30/22)

Tonight, WWE SmackDown on FOX will air live from the Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada, continuing the road to Extreme Rules.

WWE is pushing tonight’s SmackDown with the phrase “The Bloodline vs. The World” in the video below. Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns is not officially announced, however Solo Sikoa and Sami Zayn are set to compete in tag team action against Madcap Moss and Ricochet.

Aside from the Superstars announced for tonight’s program, the WWE Events website features WWE Intercontinental Champion Gunther, SmackDown Women’s Champion Liv Morgan, Ronda Rousey, and Drew McIntyre, who is returning from food poisoning, as well as Matt Riddle and Austin Theory from RAW. In addition to Sheamus and Natalya, the venue is touting Riddle vs. Theory and Imperium vs. The Brawling Brutes as potential dark main events.

Due to travel complications caused by Hurricane Ian, numerous RAW Superstars are expected to work tonight’s event.

Tonight’s show will serve as the last build for next Friday’s SmackDown on FOX season debut, which will feature a rematch between Sheamus and Gunther. The season premiere next week will also serve as the Extreme Rules farewell show.

WWE has announced the following line-up for tonight:

* Bayley vs. Shotzi

* Hit Row vs. Los Lotharios

* Solo Sikoa and Sami Zayn vs. Ricochet and Madcap Moss

Here is a promo for tonight’s show: