WWE SmackDown Preview For Tonight (9/4)

WWE SmackDown tonight will feature Roman Reigns returning to the show with Paul Heyman and the Universal Championship. This is the post-Payback episode. The following has been announced-

-Roman Reigns to address the WWE Universe

-Sheamus vs. King Corbin vs. Big E vs. Matt Riddle (winner faces Roman Reigns at Clash Of Champions)

-Sasha Banks and Bayley get their Payback rematch from Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships

Join us today on PWMania for SmackDown updates and tonight at 8 PM Eastern Time for live PBP coverage.