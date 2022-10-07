WWE SmackDown Preview for Tonight’s Season Premiere (10/7/22)

The WWE SmackDown on FOX season premiere will air live tonight from Worcester, Massachusetts’ DCU Center.

The main event of tonight’s show will be an in-ring face-off between Logan Paul and Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns to promote their upcoming title match at Crown Jewel.

In addition to the matches or segments announced for tonight, the WWE Events website advertises Drew McIntyre, Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos, and SmackDown Women’s Champion Liv Morgan. bThe New Day, Happy Baron Corbin, Natalya, Madcap Moss, Shayna Baszler, and Shinsuke Nakamura are also advertised to appear by the arena.

The new blue brand broadcast team will also make their debut on SmackDown, with Michael Cole and Wade Barrett on commentary, Samantha Irvin at ringside, and Kayla Braxton and Megan Morant backstage.

WWE has announced the following line-up for tonight:

* WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER defends against Sheamus

* Solo Sikoa vs. Ricochet

* Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and Logan Paul meet in the ring to promote their Crown Jewel match

Here is a promo for the show: