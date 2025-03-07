WWE SmackDown Preview – March 7, 2025

WWE returns to the “City of Brotherly Love” tonight.

The fallout from WWE Elimination Chamber: Toronto continues this evening, as WWE SmackDown airs live at 8/7c on the USA Network from the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, PA.

Advertised for the March 7, 2025 episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown is Cody Rhodes’ first reaction since the shocking heel turn attack by John Cena, the returns of Jade Cargill and Randy Orton, as well as WWE Women’s United States Champion Chelsea Green vs. Michin in a Street Fight.

