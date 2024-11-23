WWE SmackDown Producers For 11/22

The following producers worked the following WWE SmackDown matches on this week’s episode of the weekly two-hour WWE on USA Network blue brand show, which aired on Friday, November 22, 2024, from Salt Lake City, Utah.

WWE SMACKDOWN PRODUCERS (11/22/2024)

* Dark: Apollo Crews vs. Giovanni Vinci: Abyss

* WWE Speed: Natalya vs. B-Fab: Abyss

* Solo Sikoa Promo: Michael Hayes

* US Title Tourney triple threat: Petey Williams

* LA Knight vs. Santos Escobar: Shane Helms

* Cody Rhodes – Kevin Owens promo: Nick Aldis

* Bayley & Naomi vs. Tiffany Stratton & Candice LeRae: Jason Jordan

* Montez Ford vs. Tommaso Ciampa: Bobby Roode

* Terms of Surrender: Michael Hayes

H/T: Fightful.com