WWE SmackDown Producers For 11/22

The following producers worked the following WWE SmackDown matches on this week’s episode of the weekly two-hour WWE on USA Network blue brand show, which aired on Friday, November 22, 2024, from Salt Lake City, Utah.
WWE SMACKDOWN PRODUCERS (11/22/2024)
* Dark: Apollo Crews vs. Giovanni Vinci: Abyss
* WWE Speed: Natalya vs. B-Fab: Abyss
* Solo Sikoa Promo: Michael Hayes
* US Title Tourney triple threat: Petey Williams
* LA Knight vs. Santos Escobar: Shane Helms
* Cody Rhodes – Kevin Owens promo: Nick Aldis
* Bayley & Naomi vs. Tiffany Stratton & Candice LeRae: Jason Jordan
* Montez Ford vs. Tommaso Ciampa: Bobby Roode
* Terms of Surrender: Michael Hayes
H/T: Fightful.com