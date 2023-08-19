WWE SmackDown Producers For This Week Revealed

Who produced the matches that aired during this week’s episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown?

Let’s find out!

The following producers worked the following matches on the August 18, 2023 episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown from the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

WWE SMACKDOWN PRODUCERS FOR MATCHES ON 8/18/2023

* Jamie Noble produced the Grayson Waller Effect and the LA Knight vs. Austin Theory matchup.* Jason Jordan produced the Miz backstage segment, the Damage CTRL promo and the Street Profits vs. The OC. He also produced the dark six-man tag team matchup that took place after SmackDown.* Michael Hayes produced the Paul Heyman interview and the Edge vs. Sheamus main event.* Adam Pearce produced the Odyssey Jones vs. Cameron Grimes dark match.