WWE SmackDown Producers For This Week’s Show Revealed (12/20/2024)

Featured below are the producers who worked matches featured on the December 20 episode of WWE SmackDown, a taped episode from Hartford, CT.

WWE SMACKDOWN PRODUCERS (12/20/2024)

* The New Bloodline in ring promo was produced by Abyss

* LA Knight, Andrade & Apollo Crews vs. The New Bloodline was produced by Jamie Noble & Michael Hayes

* Braun Strowman vs. Carmelo Hayes was produced by Shane Hayes

* Alex Shelley vs. Johnny Gargano was produced by Bobby Roode

* WWE Women’s Tag-Team Title Match was produced TJ Wilson

(H/T: Fightful Select)