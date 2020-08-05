WWE SmackDown Promo For Friday With The Fiend

Below is a promo for Friday’s WWE SmackDown on FOX episode. This week’s show will feature fallout from last week’s show-closing segment that saw “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt attack Alexa Bliss as a way to send a message to WWE Universal Champion Braun Strowman.

Strowman has not been seen since going under the water at the end of the Wyatt Swamp Fight at WWE’s “The Horror Show at Extreme Rules” pay-per-view on July 19. It’s believed that Strowman will defend his title against The Fiend at WWE SummerSlam on August 23, which may be revealed on Friday’s SmackDown.