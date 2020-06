– WWE RAW Superstar Billie Kay turns 31 years old today while AEW Chief Branding Officer Brandi Rhodes turns 37.

– Below is a promo for Friday’s WWE SmackDown on FOX, which will feature WWE Universal Champion Braun Strowman reacting to Bray Wyatt resurrecting his old character from The Wyatt Family. There will also be the toast from Sheamus to Jeff Hardy. WWE previously announced that WWE Intercontinental Champion AJ Styles will defend against Drew Gulak on this week’s show.