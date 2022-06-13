WWE SmackDown Rating Report For 6/10/22

According to Nielsen via Showbuzz Daily, the live post-Hell In a Cell edition of WWE SmackDown on FOX on Friday had an average of 1.914 million viewers.

The final viewership for the Hell In a Cell go-home show is down 1.28% from the previous week’s final viewership of 1.939 million viewers.

SmackDown drew a 0.44 rating in the key 18-49 demographic on Friday night. This is a decrease of 6.38% from the previous week’s rating of 0.47. According to Wrestlenomics, this week’s 0.44 key demo rating received 574,000 18-49 viewers, down 6.36% from the previous week’s 0.47 key demo rating, which drew 613,000 18-49 viewers.

SmackDown ranked #4 in the key 18-49 demographic on network television, down from #1 the week before. This week, SmackDown ranked third in the 18-34 demo, matching its prior week’s position. SmackDown was ranked #5 in the 25-54 demo, down from #2 the week before. SmackDown was ranked #8 in network TV ratings for the night, down from #7 the week before. The NBA Finals on ABC at 8:55 p.m. dominated the night on network TV with 12.063 million viewers, a staggering 3.63 rating in the 18-49 key demographic, a 2.84 rating in the 18-34 group, and a 4.20 rating in the 25-54 market.

Friday’s live SmackDown drew the fifth-lowest audience in the show’s history on FOX for non-FS1 episodes, and matched with one other episode, the fourth-lowest key demo rating. The NBA Finals were on network TV this week, so the show had huge sports competition, but it was a fairly average night on network TV. The audience for Friday’s show was down 1.28% from the previous week’s episode, while the key demo rating was down 6.38%.

The audience for Friday’s SmackDown episode was down 1.54% from the same week in 2021, while the 18-49 key demo rating was down 8.33%.

With a 0.22 key demo rating, Tucker Carlson Tonight on FOX News topped the Cable Top 150 for the night. With 3.135 million people, Tucker Carlson Tonight was the most watched cable show of the night.