WWE SmackDown Rating Report for 6/24/22

The ratings for the most recent episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown dropped. According to ShowBuzz Daily, the episode had an average of 2.231 million viewers on FOX, which is down from 2.290 million a week earlier.

The episode received a 0.53 rating in the key 18-49 age group, down from a 0.57 rating a week earlier. The NHL Stanley Cup Finals on ABC, which attracted over 5 million people and a 1.49 key demo rating, competed with the show.

The key demo rating and viewership last week were at their best levels since April 1st. Vince McMahon made an appearance, and the main event was a match for the Universal Championship.

The comparison between this week’s show and last week’s is seen below in each demo:

Viewers 18-34 – 0.31 – a week ago: 0.39

Viewers 18-49 – 0.53 – a week ago: 0.57

Viewers 25-54 – 0.70 – a week ago: 0.74

Female viewers 18-49 – 4.9 – a week ago: 5.6

Male viewers 18-49 – 7.0 – a week ago: 8.0

Viewers 50+ – 3.1 – a week ago: 3.3