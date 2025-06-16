WWE SmackDown Ratings Remain Resilient Against NBA Finals

Despite going head-to-head with the NBA Finals, the June 13, 2025 episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown held steady, drawing an average of 1.401 million viewers on the USA Network, according to Programming Insider.

The episode ranked as the third most-watched primetime broadcast of the night in both the 18-49 and 25-54 key demographics — trailing only the NBA Finals Game 4 and NBA Countdown on ABC.

SmackDown pulled a 0.38 rating in adults 18-49, and a 0.48 rating in adults 25-54, showcasing resilience despite the massive sports competition.

Demographic Breakdown:

– Males 18-49: 0.47

– Males 25-54: 0.63

– Females 18-49: 0.29

– Females 25-54: 0.33

By contrast, Game 4 of the NBA Finals between the Oklahoma City Thunder and Indiana Pacers pulled in a staggering 9.405 million viewers with a 2.66 rating in adults 18-49. The NBA Countdown pre-show also fared well, bringing in 3.209 million viewers.

Other noteworthy broadcasts included:

– Fox News’ Jesse Watters Primetime – 2.918 million viewers (top non-sports cable telecast)

– College World Series (ESPN) – 963,000 viewers

Despite the high-profile sports competition, WWE continues to maintain solid ratings, especially among male viewers, with SmackDown proving to be a reliable ratings performer in its Friday night slot.

Stay tuned to PWMania.com for the latest updates on WWE viewership and weekly television ratings analysis.