WWE SmackDown Ratings Report For 1/1

Friday’s New Year’s edition of WWE SmackDown, the first show of 2021 with Kevin Owens vs. Jey Uso in the main event, drew an average of 2.013 million viewers on FOX, according to Showbuzz Daily.

This final number is up from the overnight viewership that was released on Saturday morning, which was an average of 1.915 million viewers. This number is down from last week’s final SmackDown viewership of 3.303 million viewers for the Christmas Night episode. Friday’s SmackDown drew a 0.53 rating in the key 18-49 demographic, a 0.65 rating in the 25-54 demo, and a 0.35 rating in the 18-34 demographic. Last week’s SmackDown drew a 0.96 rating in the key 18-49 demographic, a 1.09 rating in the 25-54 demo, and a 0.68 rating in the 18-34 demographic.

SmackDown ranked #1 in ratings for the key 18-49 demographic on network TV. SmackDown ranked #1 in the 18-34 demo this week, and #1 in the 25-54 demo. SmackDown came in at #8 for the night in viewership on network TV. The Blue Bloods special on CBS topped the night on network TV in viewership this week with 3.531 million viewers.