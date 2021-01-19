WWE SmackDown Ratings Report For 1/15

Friday’s live WWE SmackDown, featuring a show-closing contract signing segment with Adam Pearce and WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, drew an average of 2.262 million viewers on FOX, according to Showbuzz Daily.

This final number is up from the overnight viewership that was released on Saturday morning, which was an average of 2.153 million viewers. This number is also up from last week’s final SmackDown viewership of 2.120 million viewers.

Friday’s SmackDown drew a 0.67 rating in the key 18-49 demographic, a 0.82 rating in the 25-54 demo, and a 0.36 rating in the 18-34 demographic. Last week’s SmackDown drew a 0.56 rating in the key 18-49 demographic, a 0.68 rating in the 25-54 demo, and a 0.31 rating in the 18-34 demographic.

Besides the taped Christmas Night episode that drew 3.303 million viewers with a 0.96 rating in the 18-49 demographic, this is the best SmackDown viewership and rating since the Survivor Series go-home show on November 20, which drew 2.326 million viewers with a 0.7 rating in the key demo.

SmackDown ranked #2 in ratings for the key 18-49 demographic on network TV. SmackDown ranked #1 in the 18-34 demo this week, and #5 in the 25-54 demo. SmackDown came in at #6 for the night in viewership on network TV. Magnum PI on CBS topped the night on network TV in viewership this week with 5.516 million viewers. Shark Tank topped the night in the 18-49 demographic with a 0.73.