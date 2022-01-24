WWE SmackDown Ratings Report For 1/21

Friday’s live edition of WWE SmackDown drew an average of 2.255 million viewers on FOX, according to Nielsen, via Showbuzz Daily. This final number is up 3.73% from the previous week’s final viewership of 2.174 million viewers, and up 5.57% from the 2.136 million overnight viewers reported over the weekend.

Friday’s SmackDown drew a 0.64 rating in the key 18-49 demographic. This is up 14.28% from the previous week’s 0.56 rating. This week’s 0.64 key demo rating represents 836,000 18-49 viewers, which is up 14.52% from the 730,000 18-49 viewers that the previous week’s 0.56 key demo rating drew, according to Wrestlenomics.

Friday’s live SmackDown drew the third-best audience for the show since September 10. The key demo rating was the best since September 10. Friday’s viewership was up 3.73% from the previous week’s episode, while the key demo rating was up 14.28% from the previous week’s episode. Viewership for Friday’s SmackDown episode was down 5.37% from the same week in 2021, while Friday’s 18-49 key demo rating was up 1.58% from the same week in 2021.