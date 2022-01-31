WWE SmackDown Ratings Report For 1/28

Friday’s live Royal Rumble go-home edition of WWE SmackDown drew an average of 2.217 million viewers on FOX, according to Nielsen, via Showbuzz Daily. This final number is down 1.68% from the previous week’s final viewership of 2.255 million viewers.

Friday’s SmackDown drew a 0.56 rating in the key 18-49 demographic. This is down 12.50% from the previous week’s 0.64 rating. This week’s 0.56 key demo rating represents 729,000 18-49 viewers, which is down 12.79% from the 836,000 18-49 viewers that the previous week’s 0.64 key demo rating drew, according to Wrestlenomics.

SmackDown ranked #1 in ratings for the key 18-49 demographic on network TV, tied with ABC’s Shark Tank, up from the previous week’s #2 ranking. SmackDown ranked #1 in the 18-34 demo this week, even with the previous week’s #1 ranking. SmackDown ranked #3 in the 25-54 demo, even with the previous week’s #3 ranking. SmackDown came in at #7 for the night in viewership on network TV, even with the previous week’s #7 ranking. Blue Bloods on CBS topped the night on network TV in viewership this week with 6.098 million viewers.

Friday’s live Royal Rumble go-home edition of SmackDown drew the second-lowest audience of the year so far, and was tied for the second-lowest key demo rating of the eyar. Friday’s viewership was down 1.68% from the previous week’s episode, while the key demo rating was down 12.50% from the previous week’s episode. Viewership for Friday’s SmackDown episode was down 3.77% from the same week in 2021, while Friday’s 18-49 key demo rating was down 9.67% from the same week in 2021.