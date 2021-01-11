WWE SmackDown Ratings Report For 1/8

Friday’s live WWE SmackDown, featuring a Gauntlet Match main event to determine the Royal Rumble opponent for WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, drew an average of 2.120 million viewers on FOX, according to Showbuzz Daily.

This final number is up from the overnight viewership that was released on Saturday morning, which was an average of 2.003 million viewers. This number is also up from last week’s final SmackDown viewership of 2.013 million viewers for the New Year’s episode.

Friday’s SmackDown drew a 0.56 rating in the key 18-49 demographic, a 0.68 rating in the 25-54 demo, and a 0.31 rating in the 18-34 demographic. Last week’s SmackDown drew a 0.53 rating in the key 18-49 demographic, a 0.65 rating in the 25-54 demo, and a 0.35 rating in the 18-34 demographic.

SmackDown ranked #6 in ratings for the key 18-49 demographic on network TV. SmackDown ranked #3 in the 18-34 demo this week, and #6 in the 25-54 demo. SmackDown came in at #9 for the night in viewership on network TV. The Blue Bloods special on CBS topped the night on network TV in viewership this week with 6.563 million viewers. Shark Tank topped the night in the 18-49 demographic with a 0.81.