WWE SmackDown Ratings Report For 10/1

Friday’s live post-Extreme Rules WWE Draft Night 1 edition of WWE SmackDown drew an average of 2.252 million viewers on FOX, according to Nielsen, via Showbuzz Daily. This final number is up 11.93% from the overnight viewership that was released on Saturday morning, which was an average of 2.012 million viewers. This number is also up 5.48% from last week’s final viewership of 2.135 million viewers for the Extreme Rules go-home show.

Friday’s SmackDown drew a 0.62 rating in the key 18-49 demographic. This is up 12.72% from last week’s 0.55 rating for the Extreme Rules go-home show. The 0.62 key demo rating represents 809,000 18-49 viewers, which is up 13.46% from the 713,000 18-49 viewers that last week’s 0.55 key demo rating drew, according to Wrestlenomics.

SmackDown ranked #1 in ratings for the key 18-49 demographic on network TV, for the second week in a row. SmackDown ranked #2 in the 18-34 demo this week, ending a 7 week run at #1. SmackDown ranked #3 in the 25-54 demo, down from last week’s #2 spot. SmackDown came in at #8 for the night in viewership on network TV, down from last week’s #7 spot. Blue Bloods on CBS topped the night on network TV in viewership this week with 6.297 million viewers.