WWE SmackDown Ratings Report For 10/29

Friday’s live WWE SmackDown drew an average of 1.032 million viewers on FS1, according to Nielsen, via Showbuzz Daily. This final number is down 54.11% from last week’s final viewership of 2.249 viewers for the post-Crown Jewel show, but that was for the normal timeslot on network TV. For the last FS1 episode, this is up 19.17% from the 866,000 viewers that the Supersized episode drew on October 15.

Friday’s SmackDown drew a 0.29 rating in the key 18-49 demographic. This is down 50% from last week’s 0.58 rating, but for the regular FOX episode that aired on network TV. For the last FS1 episode, this is up 20.83% from the 0.24 that the Supersized episode drew on October 15. This week’s 0.29 key demo rating represents 373,000 18-49 viewers, which is up 18.79% from the 314,000 18-49 viewers that the 0.24 key demo rating the FS1 Supersized episode drew on October 15, according to Wrestlenomics.

SmackDown ranked #3 on the Cable Top 150 for the night with the 0.29 key demo rating, which is equal with what the last FS1 episode did on October 15. SmackDown ranked #24 for the night on cable in viewership, which is up from the #32 ranking that the last FS1 episode did on October 15.

This is the best SmackDown on FS1 viewership out of five episodes since 2019. This is also the second-best key demo rating for a FS1 airing, behind the 0.30 rating the show did on December 18, 2020. To compare, the last SmackDown episode to air on FS1 was the Supersized show on October 15, which drew 866,000 viewers with a 0.24 key demo rating. Before that, the December 18, 2020 TLC go-home show aired on FS1 and drew 1.030 million viewers with a 0.30 rating in the 18-49 demographic. The October 23, 2020 Hell In a Cell go-home show also aired on FS1, against the MLB World Series, drawing 881,000 viewers with a 0.25 rating in the 18-49 demo. The October 25, 2019 SmackDown also aired on FS1, and drew 888,000 viewers with a 0.27 rating.

Friday’s SmackDown had competition from the MLB World Series and the NBA but drew a strong number for FS1. The last time SmackDown aired against the World Series was the aforementioned October 23, 2020 episode on FS1, which drew 881,000 viewers with a 0.25 key demo rating. The year before that, the October 25, 2019 episode went against the World Series and drew 888,000 viewers with a 0.27 rating. Friday’s viewership was up 19.17% from the last FS1 episode, while the key demo rating was up 20.83% from the last FS1 episode.

The NBA game between Hornets and the Heat on ESPN topped the night on the Cable Top 150 with a 0.39 key demo rating, drawing just 1.008 million viewers. The Five on FOX News topped the night on cable in viewership with 3.193 million viewers, ranking #9 on the Cable Top 150 with a 0.19 key demo rating. The MLB World Series game on FOX topped the night on network TV in viewership with an average of 11.232 million viewers. Game 5 of the World Series also topped the night on network TV in the 18-49 key demo with a 2.41 rating.