WWE SmackDown Ratings Report For 10/30

Friday’s live edition of WWE SmackDown, featuring fallout from the WWE Hell In a Cell pay-per-view, drew an average of 2.286 million viewers on FOX, according to Showbuzz Daily.

This final number is up from the overnight viewership that was released on Saturday morning, which was an average of 2.133 million viewers. This number is also up from last week’s final SmackDown viewership of 881,000 viewers for the special cable airing on FS1, and up from the last FOX airing on October 16, which was the season two premiere that drew 2.124 million viewers. Friday’s SmackDown drew a 0.7 rating in the key 18-49 demographic, a 0.8 rating in the 25-54 demo, and a 0.4 rating in the 18-34 demographic. Last week’s SmackDown on FS1 drew a 0.25 rating in the key 18-49 demographic, but that was for cable. The last network TV airing, the season two premiere, drew a 0.6 rating in the 18-49 demo, a 0.7 rating in the 25-54 demo, and a 0.3 rating in the 18-34 demographic.

This is the best SmackDown viewership since September 11, which drew 2.329 million viewers. This is the best rating in the key 18-49 demographic since the March 27 episode, which drew a 0.8 rating for 2.367 million viewers. SmackDown tied for #1 in ratings for the key 18-49 demographic on network TV, with the Shark Tank on ABC. SmackDown ranked #1 in the 18-34 demo this week. SmackDown ranked #2 in the 25-54 demo, behind Shark Tank at #1 with a 1.0 rating. SmackDown came in at #6 for the night in viewership on network TV. Shark Tank on ABC topped the night on network TV in viewership this week with 4.419 million viewers.