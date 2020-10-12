WWE SmackDown Ratings Report For 10/9

Friday’s live edition of WWE SmackDown, featuring Night 1 of the 2020 Draft with “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt defeating Kevin Owens in the main event, drew an average of 2.178 million viewers on FOX, according to Showbuzz Daily.

This final number is up from the overnight viewership that was released on Saturday morning, which was an average of 2.087 million viewers. This number is also up from last week’s final SmackDown viewership of 2.155 million viewers for the post-Clash of Champions episode. Friday’s SmackDown drew a 0.6 rating in the key 18-49 demographic, a 0.8 rating in the 25-54 demo, and a 0.4 rating in the 18-34 demographic. Last week’s episode drew a 0.6 rating in the 18-49 demo, a 0.7 rating in the 25-54 demo, and a 0.3 rating in the 18-34 demographic.

The NBA Finals on ABC dominated network TV on Friday night for the second week in a row. SmackDown tied for #3 in ratings for the key 18-49 demographic on network TV, with the Jimmy Kimmel Live special on ABC. The NBA Finals on ABC topped the night in the key demo with a strong 3.2 rating. SmackDown tied for #3 in the 18-34 demo this week with the Kimmel special, behind NBA Countdown at #2 and the NBA Finals game at #1 with a strong 2.7 rating. SmackDown tied for #3 in the 25-54 demo with Dateline, behind NBA Countdown at #2 and the NBA Finals game at #1 with a strong 3.6 rating. SmackDown came in at #8 for the night in viewership on network TV, for the second week in a row. The NBA Finals on ABC dominated the night on network TV in viewership this week with 8.890 million viewers.