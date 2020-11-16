WWE SmackDown Ratings Report For 11/13

Friday’s live edition of WWE SmackDown, featuring Jey Uso vs. Drew McIntyre in the main event, drew an average of 2.234 million viewers on FOX, according to Showbuzz Daily.

This final number is up from the overnight viewership that was released on Saturday morning, which was an average of 2.142 million viewers. This number is down from last week’s final SmackDown viewership of 2.315 million viewers. Friday’s SmackDown drew a 0.6 rating in the key 18-49 demographic, a 0.8 rating in the 25-54 demo, and a 0.4 rating in the 18-34 demographic. Last week’s SmackDown drew a 0.7 rating in the key 18-49 demographic, a 0.8 rating in the 25-54 demo, and a 0.4 rating in the 18-34 demographic.

SmackDown tied for #2 in ratings for the key 18-49 demographic on network TV, with 2/20 but behind Shark Tank. SmackDown also ranked #2 in the 18-34 demo this week. SmackDown ranked #3 in the 25-54 demo. SmackDown came in at #8 for the night in viewership on network TV. Shark Tank on ABC topped the night on network TV in viewership this week with 4.554 million viewers.