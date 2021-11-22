WWE SmackDown Ratings Report For 11/19

Friday’s live Survivor Series go-home edition of WWE SmackDown drew an average of 2.064 million viewers on FOX, according to Nielsen, via Showbuzz Daily. This final number is down 1.90% from last week’s final viewership of 2.104 million viewers, and up 3.82% from the overnight viewership released on Saturday morning, which was 1.988 million viewers.

Friday’s SmackDown drew a 0.52 rating in the key 18-49 demographic. This is down 7.14% from last week’s 0.56 rating. This week’s 0.52 key demo rating represents 684,000 18-49 viewers, which is down 6.04% from the 728,000 18-49 viewers that last week’s 0.56 key demo rating drew, according to Wrestlenomics.

SmackDown ranked #3 in ratings for the key 18-49 demographic on network TV, down from last week’s #1 ranking. SmackDown ranked #3 in the 18-34 demo this week, down from last week’s #1 ranking. SmackDown ranked #5 in the 25-54 demo, down from last week’s #3 ranking. SmackDown came in at #7 for the night in viewership on network TV, up from last week’s #8 ranking. 20/20 on ABC topped the night on network TV in viewership this week with 7.411 million viewers, while 20/20 also topped the night in the 18-49 key demo rating with a 1.02.

Friday’s SmackDown had no major sports competition, just average competition from the NBA, but there was significant competition from cable news coverage of the Kyle Rittenhouse self defense trial acquittal. The SmackDown numbers were around what the show has been doing as of late. Friday’s viewership was down 1.90% from last week’s episode, while the key demo rating was down 7.14% from last week’s episode.

Viewership for Friday’s SmackDown episode was down 11.26% from the same week in 2020, while Friday’s 18-49 key demo rating was down 25.71% from the same week in 2020.