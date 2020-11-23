WWE SmackDown Ratings Report For 11/20

Friday’s live Survivor Series go-home edition of WWE SmackDown, featuring the final build for the Survivor Series pay-per-view with Daniel Bryan returning to defeat Jey Uso in the main event, drew an average of 2.326 million viewers on FOX, according to Showbuzz Daily. This final number is up from the overnight viewership that was released on Saturday morning, which was an average of 2.215 million viewers. This number is also up from last week’s final SmackDown viewership of 2.234 million viewers.

Friday’s SmackDown drew a 0.7 rating in the key 18-49 demographic, a 0.8 rating in the 25-54 demo, and a 0.4 rating in the 18-34 demographic. Last week’s SmackDown drew a 0.6 rating in the key 18-49 demographic, a 0.8 rating in the 25-54 demo, and a 0.4 rating in the 18-34 demographic.

SmackDown tied for #1 in ratings for the key 18-49 demographic on network TV, with Shark Tank. SmackDown also tied for #1 in the 18-34 demo this week, with Shark Tank. SmackDown tied for #2 in the 25-54 demo, with 20/20 and Dateline. SmackDown came in at #8 for the night in viewership on network TV. Shark Tank on ABC topped the night on network TV in viewership this week with 4.289 million viewers.