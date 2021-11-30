WWE SmackDown Ratings Report For 11/26

Friday’s live post-Survivor Series edition of WWE SmackDown drew an average of 2.149 million viewers on FOX, according to Nielsen, via Showbuzz Daily. This final number is up 4.12% from last week’s final viewership of 2.064 million viewers, and up 9.2% from the overnight viewership released on Saturday morning, which was 1.968 million viewers.

Friday’s SmackDown drew a 0.57 rating in the key 18-49 demographic. This is up 9.62% from last week’s 0.52 rating. This week’s 0.57 key demo rating represents 741,000 18-49 viewers, which is up 8.33% from the 684,000 18-49 viewers that last week’s 0.52 key demo rating drew, according to Wrestlenomics.

SmackDown ranked #2 in ratings for the key 18-49 demographic on network TV, up from last week’s #3 ranking. SmackDown ranked #1 in the 18-34 demo this week, up from last week’s #3 ranking. SmackDown ranked #2 in the 25-54 demo, up from last week’s #5 ranking. SmackDown came in at #9 for the night in viewership on network TV, down from last week’s #7 ranking. How The Grinch Stole Christmas on NBC topped the night on network TV in viewership this week with 3.428 million viewers, while the Grinch special also topped the night in the 18-49 key demo rating with a 0.58.

Friday’s SmackDown had significant competition from holiday specials and college football/basketball. This was the best viewership since the October 22 post-Crown Jewel episode, and tied with November 5 for the best key demo rating since the post-Crown Jewel show. Friday’s viewership was up 4.12% from last week’s episode, while the key demo rating was up 9.12% from last week’s episode. Viewership for Friday’s SmackDown episode was up 0.37% from the same week in 2020, while Friday’s 18-49 key demo rating was down 5% from the same week in 2020. This was also the post-Survivor Series episode.