WWE SmackDown Ratings Report For 11/27

Friday’s live post-Survivor Series edition of WWE SmackDown, featuring fallout from the Survivor Series pay-per-view with Kevin Owens vs. Jey Uso in the main event, drew an average of 2.141 million viewers on FOX, according to Showbuzz Daily.

This final number is up from the overnight viewership that was released on Saturday morning, which was an average of 1.987 million viewers. This number is down from last week’s final SmackDown viewership of 2.326 million viewers for the Survivor Series go-home show. Friday’s SmackDown drew a 0.6 rating in the key 18-49 demographic, a 0.7 rating in the 25-54 demo, and a 0.3 rating in the 18-34 demographic. Last week’s SmackDown drew a 0.7 rating in the key 18-49 demographic, a 0.8 rating in the 25-54 demo, and a 0.4 rating in the 18-34 demographic.

SmackDown tied for #2 in ratings for the key 18-49 demographic on network TV, with the Santa Claus special on ABC and Frosty The Snowman on CBS. SmackDown also tied for #3 in the 18-34 demo this week, with the two Frosty specials on CBS. SmackDown tied for #4 in the 25-54 demo, with Dateline. SmackDown came in at #10 for the night in viewership on network TV. How The Grinch Stole Christmas on NBC topped the night on network TV in viewership this week with 3.918 million viewers.