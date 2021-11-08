WWE SmackDown Ratings Report For 11/5

Friday’s live WWE SmackDown drew an average of 2.093 million viewers on FOX, according to Nielsen, via Showbuzz Daily. This final number is up 102.81% from last week’s final viewership of 1.032 viewers for the FS1 episode, and down 6.93% from the last FOX episode on October 22, which drew 2.249 million viewers the post-Crown Jewel episode.

Friday’s SmackDown drew a 0.57 rating in the key 18-49 demographic. This is up 96.55% from last week’s 0.29 rating, but for the FS1 episode that aired on cable. For the last FOX episode, this is down 1.72% from the 0.58 that the post-Crown Jewel episode drew on October 22. This week’s 0.57 key demo rating represents 740,000 18-49 viewers, which is down 2.50% from the 759,000 18-49 viewers that the 0.58 key demo rating the FOX post-Crown Jewel episode drew on October 22, according to Wrestlenomics.

SmackDown ranked #2 in ratings for the key 18-49 demographic on network TV. SmackDown ranked #1 in the 18-34 demo this week. SmackDown ranked #4 in the 25-54 demo. SmackDown came in at #7 for the night in viewership on network TV. Blue Bloods on CBS topped the night on network TV in viewership this week with 6.196 million viewers, while Shark Tank on ABC topped the night in the 18-49 key demo rating with a 0.60.

Friday’s SmackDown had no major sports competition, just some from the NBA and college football. This was the lowest SmackDown on FOX audience since the August 13 show. The key demo rating was still better than some recent FOX episodes. Friday’s viewership was down 6.93% from the last FOX episode, while the key demo rating was down 1.72% from the last FOX episode. Viewership for Friday’s SmackDown episode was down 9.48% from the same week in 2020, while Friday’s 18-49 key demo rating was down 18.57% from the same week in 2020.