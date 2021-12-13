WWE SmackDown Ratings Report For 12/10

Friday’s live WWE SmackDown drew an average of 2.142 million viewers on FOX, according to Nielsen, via Wrestlenomics. This final number is up 5.52% from last week’s final viewership of 2.030 million viewers, and down 1.38% from the overnight viewership released on Saturday morning, which was 2.172 million viewers.

Friday’s SmackDown drew a 0.50 rating in the key 18-49 demographic. This is down 1.96% from last week’s 0.51 rating. This week’s 0.50 key demo rating represents 649,000 18-49 viewers, which is down 2.55% from the 666,000 18-49 viewers that last week’s 0.51 key demo rating drew.

Friday’s SmackDown marked a rare week where the Fast National viewership was better than the final number because the show did not air in its normal timeslot in some states. However, it was the best audience for SmackDown since October 22. Friday’s key demo rating was the lowest for the show on FOX since July 9, which was the week before fans returned. Friday’s viewership was up 5.52% from last week’s episode, while the key demo rating was down 1.96% from last week’s episode.

Viewership for Friday’s SmackDown episode was down 2.90% from the same week in 2020, while Friday’s 18-49 key demo rating was down 16.66% from the same week in 2020.