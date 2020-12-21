WWE SmackDown Ratings Report For 12/18

Friday’s WWE TLC go-home edition of WWE SmackDown, featuring the final build for Sunday’s pay-per-view, drew an average of 1.030 million viewers on FS1, according to Showbuzz Daily.

The final number is down from last week’s final SmackDown viewership of 2.130 million viewers, for the last episode that aired on FOX broadcast TV. However, this is up from the last SmackDown episode to air on FS1, which was the October 23 show. That episode drew 881,000 viewers with a 0.25 rating in the key 18-49 demographic.

Friday’s SmackDown drew a 0.30 rating in the key 18-49 demographic, ranking #5 for the night on the Cable Top 150, and #28 in viewership for the night.