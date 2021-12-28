WWE SmackDown Ratings Report For 12/24

Friday’s taped Christmas Eve edition of WWE SmackDown drew an average of 1.972 million viewers on FOX, according to Nielsen, via Showbuzz Daily. This final number is down 14.37% from last week’s final viewership of 2.303 million viewers.

Friday’s SmackDown drew a 0.48 rating in the key 18-49 demographic. This is down 7.69% from last week’s 0.52 rating. This week’s 0.48 key demo rating represents 630,000 18-49 viewers, which is down 7.62% from the 682,000 18-49 viewers that last week’s 0.52 key demo rating drew, according to Wrestlenomics.

SmackDown ranked #2 in ratings for the key 18-49 demographic on network TV, down from last week’s #1 ranking. SmackDown ranked #3 in the 18-34 demo this week, tied with NBC’s Disney & Prep, down from last week’s #1 ranking. SmackDown ranked #2 in the 25-54 demo, even with last week’s #2 ranking. SmackDown came in at #6 for the night in viewership on network TV, up from last week’s #8 ranking. The NBC movie special topped the night on network TV in viewership this week with 3.400 million viewers.

Friday’s taped SmackDown marks the first time the show has fallen below 2 million viewers on FOX since the return of live crowds, but that is to be expected with the show airing on Christmas Eve. This was the lowest viewership since July 2. Friday’s viewership was down 14.37% from last week’s episode, while the key demo rating was down 7.69% from last week’s episode. Viewership for Friday’s SmackDown episode was down 40% from the same week in 2020, while Friday’s 18-49 key demo rating was down 50% from the same week in 2020. It should be noted that the 2020 episode had a NFL lead-in.